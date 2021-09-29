Instrumental Power Trio Addiktio Release New Single “North”

Extraordinary instrumental trio Addiktio bring a unique sonic experience with their new single “North”! Listen to their massive new single here: https://orcd.co/north

“North” is the thrid single off Addiktio’s upcoming second studio album titled “Anthem for the Year 2020”, to be released on Oct 29 via Indie Recordings!

As the band states: “North’ is one of our straighter tunes, centered around a somewhat folky slide melody that Håkon wrote several years ago. The driving beat, the dreamy vibe, and the shimmering 12-strings makes for a perfect base to take things elsewhere just when it gets too comfortable. A classic example of Håkons songwriting. In many ways, ‘North’ is a great summary of what our music is all about.”

Addiktio – „Anthem for the Year 2020“ coming Oct 29!

Pre-order LPs HERE!

Pre-order Digital Album HERE!

Addiktio deliver progressive, blistering sound, by mixing the elements of rock, jazz, and metal, into a sound of their own. The talented trio members are all active as session musicians for several Norwegian acts, where the most known internationally are Shining and Ina Wroldsen, and the most known nationally are Gabrielle, Darling West, Marit Larsen, Odd Nordstoga, Ida Maria, Lido ++.

Their debut album “Verraton” saw the light of day in 2018 and was met with raving reviews from the Norwegian press. “[…] these are top-level musicians making it impossible to give anything but a high score” was the review from Musikknyheter, while the newspaper Fædrelandsvennen wrote that “Norway has a new power-trio, creating a mighty mix from rock, jazz, and metal”.

The incredible trio is now set to release their new full-length sonic masterpiece, and we are ready for it!

Discography:

2018 – “Verraton”

2021 – “Anthem for the Year 2020”

Line-up:

Håkon Sagen – Guitars

Thomas Gallatin – Drums

Ruben Oma – Bass