Halcyon Days Release New Single & Music Video „Better Days“

Norwegian melodic hardcore quintet Halcyon Days unleash their new single and music video “Better Days”! Get your day kickstarted & listen to the single here https://orcd.co/hdbetterdays and watch the music video HERE.

Energetic as always, Halcyon Days deliver their newest output, which is another melodic hardcore banger. The aggressive attitude of their sound takes the best out of metalcore’s breakdown affinity and atmospheric layers that might remind you of genre leaders like Architects, While She Sleeps, and Our Hollow, Our Home.

The drive of “Better Days” is irresistible and won’t let you keep your feet still. On top of that, there’s an intriguing comic-style video underlining the vibe of this new single. Without any doubt, Halcyon Days know how to write catchy hooks on top of melodic guitar lines and make their songs sound as huge as possible. All of this culminates in heavy-hitting breakdown sections and stirring ambiance, and a sound that can be described as post-metalcore.

As the band comments on the single: “Better Days is a fast-paced and heavy track about escaping your own personal darkness, being able to open up to the people around you about it, and thanking them for their patience and support.”

“Better Days” is the third single off the upcoming “Keep Myself From Sinking”, which will be released on November 5th via Indie Recordings!

Pre-order CD, LP & more HERE!

Digital Pre-orders HERE!