Instrumental Prog Trio Addiktio Release New Single & Music Video “Genetic Circus”

Instrumental proggers Addiktio release their new single and music video titled „Genetic Circus“ today! The trio’s new release is a powerful, 7-minute ride, with a symphonic complexity. As the band states: “Genetic Circus is our favorite on the record! A progressive symphony with catchy hooks, complex rhythms and constantly evolving passages. The song narrates both hope and dystopia, like the genetic circus we all live in”.

Listen to the single here: https://orcd.co/geneticcircus, or watch the music video on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3xyz2Ds

“Genetic Circus” is the second single off Addiktio’s upcoming record, TBR this Fall via Indie Recordings.

Addiktio deliver progressive, blistering sound, by mixing the elements of rock, jazz, and metal, into a unique sonic experience. The talented trio members are all active as session musicians for several Norwegian acts, where the most known internationally are Shining and Ina Wroldsen, and the most known nationally are Gabrielle, Darling West, Marit Larsen, Odd Nordstoga, Ida Maria, Lido ++.

Their debut album “Verraton” saw the light of day in 2018 and was met with raving reviews from the Norwegian press. “[…] these are top-level musicians making it impossible to give anything but a high score” was the review from Musikknyheter, while the newspaper Fædrelandsvennen wrote that “Norway has a new power-trio, creating a mighty mix from rock, jazz, and metal”.

Discography:

2018 – “Verraton”

2021 – “TBA”



Line-up:

Håkon Sagen – Guitars

Thomas Gallatin – Drums

Ruben Oma – Bass