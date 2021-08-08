Rock Duo Pil & Bue Release Their New Single „True Disaster“

As summer draws to an end, Pil & Bue prepare for fall with the release of one last single before they drop their new album The World is a Rabbit Hole on September 3rd.

PIl & Bue’s new single „True Disaster“ is a powerful and emotional exposition of Pil & Bue´s fight against their own inner demons. Petter comments:

“True Disaster is a kind of inner monologue where the best version of oneself takes a stand against the worst version. In other words, the ambitious and confident part of the self, let the inner demons know who really has their hands on the wheel.

The inner demons are your greatest enemies, they can rob you of your will, spark, and faith. True Disaster is a declaration contesting that they will never truly succeed because love and ambition will triumph. Every time.”

„True Disaster“ is now available on all streaming platforms – listen to the single here: https://orcd.co/truedisaster

Pil & Bue – „The World Is a Rabbit Hole“ coming on Sep 3rd via Indie Recodings, pre-order the album HERE.

About Pil & Bue:

Consisting of Gøran Johansen on drums and percussion and with one of Norway’s most unique and powerful voices, Petter Carlsen, on vocals and baritone guitar; Pil & Bue deliver an explosion of raw, hard, and melodic rock with a twist of darkness.

With subtle, but pronounced references to artists like Placebo, Deftones, Sigur Ros, Anathema and Mars Volta, Pil & Bue delivers “Hard, gloomy & joyful music…” (Metal Hammer NO) based on topics like memories, childhood aspirations, use of imagination, video games, and the intriguing online rabbit holes.

The band´s raw and melodic music quickly struck a note with Hollywood director Tommy Wirkola who included the Pil & Bue single “You Win Again” in his now cult-status movie “Dead Snow: Red vs. Dead” which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival January 2014.

Also, their single “Fire” from second album “Forget the Past, Let’s Worry About The Future” is featured on the end credits of Hollywood/Netflix blockbuster “What Happened To Monday” (2017)

PIL & BUE consist of:

Petter Carlsen

Gøran Johansen

DISCOGRAPHY:

Push Start Button, ‎2014

Forget the Past, Lets Worry about the Future, 2016

The World is a Rabbit Hole, 2021