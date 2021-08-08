Instrumental Trio NAVIAN Release Hypnotizing New Single “Temple”

Norwegian instrumental trio Navian are back with their hypnotizing new single “Temple”! If you enjoy powerful riffing entwined into sonic catchiness and melodic landscapes, “Temple” will be your sacred auditory space! The single is now available on all streaming platforms – listen to it here: https://orcd.co/temple.

“Temple” is the second single off their upcoming debut album, which will be released via Indie Recordings.

As the band states: “’Temple’ was one of the first tracks created during the song-writing process and has gone through a plethora of changes before ending up as it did. We wanted to test out different kinds of tonal language and different kinds of time signatures to achieve a totally different feel from the rest of the tracks. With all the experimenting it was important for us to achieve a “cut the bullshit” feel with strong melodies. On top of that we wanted it to work great live being a track full of energy! This track was inspired by both “Haken” and “Rabea Massaad” in regards to both writing and their sound”.

Norwegian prog trio Navian are inspired by bands like Plini, Intervals, and Polyphia. Navian build their music on technical melodies, interesting rhythms, big soundscapes, and groovy hooks! RockNews (CH) described Navian’s music as ‘special and challenging in so many ways’, while ManofMuchMetal (US) writes that their debut EP “skips along with a freshness and a bounce that is entirely infectious…“.

The guys met while taking a bachelor’s degree in contemporary music and were all working as session musicians. It is safe to say that the trio have an above average interest in music theory and history, production, instruments, and gear. Navian started out as a musical playground, a place where the members could challenge themselves and write the music they most wanted to play. “Practicing on something really hard, something that feels like we’re never going to master, and to spend numerous hours to finally achieve it. That feeling of pure joy is indescribable. It’s something we all love. It could perhaps be compared to sports, and how the sense of achievement hits you when you make the most crucial score of the game.”

The band came together in just one month. It all started with the bass player attending a concert with Polyphia and instantly thinking that he had to start a band like this. From there, the line-up was set, but they didn’t really get things going before their first festival booking, giving them one month to finish tracks for a full set. The intense work turned to great success, leading the band to continue the work for a full length.

Right before the first lock down in the home country Norway, they played at the Norwegian show case festival by:Larm, where the audience “sang” along to the track “Multiplayer”.

Band Members:

Martin Stenstad Selen – Guitar

Ola Dønnem – Drumms

Christian Alexander Espeseth – Bass