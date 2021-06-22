Instrumental Power-Trio Addiktio Release New Single “Anthem for the Year 2020”

Extraordinary instrumental trio Addiktio are out with their new single “Anthem for the Year 2020”! Listen to their new massive single here: https://orcd.co/afty2020

With this single, Addiktio give us the first taste of their upcoming second full-length, to be released this Fall via Indie Recordings!

The band has stated: “This is an anthem for a year that changed us all in dramatic ways. It’s a desperate and grand salute to a year we will never forget. ‘Anthem for the year 2020’ starts as a pop-tune, and ends like a dystopian nightmare. It’s a hard-hitting serenade, combining searing slide-melodies with chaotic and ever-changing rhythmic patterns. It conveys everything from cries of desperation, to the hope of things to come.”

Addiktio deliver progressive, blistering sound, by mixing the elements of rock, jazz, and metal, into a unique sonic experience. The talented trio members are all active as session musicians for several Norwegian acts, where the most known internationally are Shining and Ina Wroldsen, and the most known nationally are Gabrielle, Darling West, Marit Larsen, Odd Nordstoga, Ida Maria, Lido ++.

Their debut album “Verraton” saw the light of day in 2018 and was met with raving reviews from the Norwegian press. “[…] these are top-level musicians making it impossible to give anything but a high score” was the review from Musikknyheter, while the newspaper Fædrelandsvennen wrote that “Norway has a new power-trio, creating a mighty mix from rock, jazz, and metal”.

The incredible trio is now set to release their new full-length sonic masterpiece, and the first single is a grand opener of what is to come!

Discography:

2018 – “Verraton”

2021 – “TBA”

Line-up:

Håkon Sagen – Guitars

Thomas Gallatin – Drums

Ruben Oma – Bass