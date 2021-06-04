ILLT Release New Single “Millennial Judas“ | Debut Album „Urhat“ Coming This Fall

Norwegian Extreme metal act ILLT unchain their ferocious new single “Millennial Judas” today! If you’re ready for a 7-minute sonic savagery, turn up the volume and listen to it here: https://orcd.co/millennialjudas

“Millennial Judas” is the fourth single off their upcoming debut album “Urhat”, to be released this Fall via Indie Recordings!

ILLT is the alter ego of Norwegian composer and guitarist Roy Westad. It’s an uncompromising sandbox and a culmination of decades of passion and love for extreme metal as an art form. His debut album features session musicians from Megadeth, Soilwork, Chrome Division and Nile. The album was mixed by Kurt Ballou @ Godcity and mastered by Grammy-winning engineer Alan Douches.

ILLT has commented: «Millennial Judas is a segmented and nightmarish bird’s-eye view of where we all came from, who we are, and where I fear humanity is headed. It deals with everything from religious fanaticism, ignorance, corrupt leaders, our self-destructive nature, and technology as a loaded gun in the hands of a toddler. It’s angry, bitter, desperate and sad. If you’re looking for a glimmer of hope in these dark times, you won’t find it here. However, if you’re in need of a 7-minute relentless beating in riff-form, look no further!”



Vocals: Björn Strid

Guitars & Bass: ILLT

Drums: Dirk Verbeuren

Lead Guitars: Mr.Damage, Karl Sanders (Nile)

Music & Lyrics by ILLT

Mixed by Kurt Ballou

Mastered by Alan Douches at West West Side Music

Edited by Daniel Holteberg Jensen

Artwork by Carl Stjärnlöv