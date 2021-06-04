Halcyon Days’ Emotive Melodic Hardcore Sound Shapes Their “Shadows” Into A Memorable Hardcore-Ballad

Norwegian melodic hardcore quintet Halcyon Days drop a new single and music video titled “Shadows” today! Turn up the volume & listen to the single here https://orcd.co/halcyondaysshadows or watch the music video HERE!

There’s something within the music of Halcyon Days that sets free a lot of emotions, while the lyrics of “Shadows” deal with the situation of fighting your inner self. May it be their great deal in melodic guitar parts, their crushing metalcore breaks or the emotional vocals – it all perfectly sums up in a modern sound full of explosive energy that makes us miss the melodic hardcore movement of the 2010s, while showing that they are able to catch this spirit. “Shadows” is nothing less than another great single that evokes high hopes for Halcyon Days’ upcoming record!

As the frontman of Halcyon Days, Robbe Madsen, states:

“With Shadows, we’ve created one of our best tracks, with everything from head crushing breakdowns and intense emotional vocals to catchy melodic hooks and acoustic guitars in this versatile track about the struggle of fighting your inner voice, anger, impulses and your own thoughts of how other people perceive you.”

“Shadows” is the second single off the upcoming album, which will be released this Fall via Indie Recordings!

Based out of Oslo, Norway, Halcyon Days are a hard-hitting melodic metal band. Since their beginning in 2012, they have released two EP’s, and two albums. Their debut album ‚.ELEVATE‘ was frequently playlisted and recommended on Norway’s national radio, NRK P3. Two years after their debut album, they released their self-titled EP in 2016, scoring more than 350k total streams on digital platforms.

The EP was met with an amazing response worldwide, putting the band on the map outside of Norway. The band signed with Indie Recordings and released their second full-length album, with the title „Rain Soaked Pavements & Fresh Cut Grass“ June 15 2018. Metal Trenches (US) stated that the album is “one of the better metalcore releases of the year”, while PureGrainAudio (CAN) defined it as “a superb example of melodic metal/hardcore.”

The release hit 1 Million streams on Spotify and landed the band their first big shows outside of Norway at festivals like Summer Breeze Open Air, Reeperbahn Festival and High Five Summerfest. The band have been working with legendary names in Metal as Daniel Bergstrand, Fredrik Thordendal and Henrik Udd for their upcoming third full-length album due autumn 2021 via Indie Recordings.

Halcyon Days are:

Steffen Johansen – Bass

Robbe Madsen – Vocals

Ulrik Linstad – Guitar

André Sørensen – Guitar

Eirik Løvås Bjerke – Drums