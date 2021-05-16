Melodic Rock Duo Pil & Bue Release New Single “Select 2 Players” Today!

Pil & Bue are a forceful duo from the very depths of northern Norway, who despite their minimal format sound like a full-blown band.

Today, May 12th, they release their second single Select 2 Players from their upcoming album The World is a Rabbit Hole. You can listen to the single here: https://orcd.co/select2players

Select 2 Players is a tribute to the sweet and carefree adolescents, where the music you listen to and the friends you hang out with – is everything. And later, how the thoughts, ideas, and inspirations you pick up in this period of your life seem to last forever.

Petter comments:

“Select 2 Players is a nostalgic trip down memory lane, introducing our childhood musical heroes and the eternal fire they ignited within us. Whether it is on stage or in rehearsals, Gøran and I both share a fundamental love for creating and playing music.

The title is a nudge back to our Nintendo-playing days as kids in the 90ties. As for the song itself it has nothing to do with computers or gaming, but is rather an entirely analog composition, written and created in a rehearsal space in the world´s most northern city, Hammerfest.

But we had fun and we were loud. Just like back then.”

Consisting of Gøran Johansen on drums and percussion and with one of Norway’s most unique and powerful voices, Petter Carlsen, on vocals and baritone guitar; Pil & Bue deliver an explosion of raw, hard, and melodic rock with a twist of darkness.

With subtle, but pronounced references to artists like Placebo, Deftones, Sigur Ros, Anathema and Mars Volta, Pil & Bue delivers “Hard, gloomy & joyful music…” (Metal Hammer NO) based on topics like memories, childhood aspirations, use of imagination, video games, and the intriguing online rabbit holes.

The band´s raw and melodic music quickly struck a note with Hollywood director Tommy Wirkola who included the Pil & Bue single “You Win Again” in his now cult-status movie “Dead Snow: Red vs. Dead” which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival January 2014.

Also, their single “Fire” from second album “Forget the Past, Let’s Worry About The Future” is featured on the end credits of Hollywood/Netflix blockbuster “What Happened To Monday” (2017)

PIL & BUE consist of:

Petter Carlsen

Gøran Johansen

DISCOGRAPHY:

Push Start Button, ‎2014

Forget the Past, Lets Worry about the Future, 2016

The World is a Rabbit Hole, 2021