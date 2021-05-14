Instrumental Trio NAVIAN Release Mesmerizing New Single “Luna”

After a successful debut EP “Reset” in 2020, the instrumental trio Navian returns to the spotlight with their new mesmerizing single “Luna”. “Luna” is an embodiment of an auditory catchiness, embedded into a landscape of heavy riffs and cathartic melodies. Listen to this sonic masterpiece here: https://orcd.co/lunaoutnow

“Luna” is the first taste off Navian’s upcoming debut album, TBR via Indie Recordings.

As the band states: „We wanted our upcoming single “Luna” to be the first exposed song from the album because we felt that it’s the one song that ties the whole thing together and represents many of the elements that go throughout the different tracks on the record. For this album, we wanted to experiment with bigger soundscapes and more dynamic sections in the songs, as well as heavier and low-tuned material. “Luna felt like the right song to show the musical direction we have taken as a band for our debut album.“

The band has been described as the Norwegian version of Animals As Leaders, and are inspired by bands like Plini, Intervals, and Polyphia. Navian build their music on technical melodies, interesting rhythms, big soundscapes, and groovy hooks! RockNews (CH) described Navian’s music as ‘special and challenging in so many ways’, while ManofMuchMetal (US) writes that their debut EP “skips along with a freshness and a bounce that is entirely infectious…

The guys met while taking a bachelor’s degree in contemporary music and were all working as session musicians. It is safe to say that the trio have an above average interest in music theory and history, production, instruments, and gear. Navian started out as a musical playground, a place where the members could challenge themselves and write the music they most wanted to play. “Practicing on something really hard, something that feels like we’re never going to master, and to spend numerous hours to finally achieve it. That feeling of pure joy is indescribable. It’s something we all love. It could perhaps be compared to sports, and how the sense of achievement hits you when you make the most crucial score of the game.”

The band came together in just one month. It all started with the bass player attending a concert with Polyphia and instantly thinking that he had to start a band like this. From there, the line-up was set, but they didn’t really get things going before their first festival booking, giving them one month to finish tracks for a full set. The intense work turned to great success, leading the band to continue the work for a full length.

Right before the first lock down in the home country Norway, they played at the Norwegian show case festival by:Larm, where the audience “sang” along to the track “Multiplayer”.

Band Members:

Martin Stenstad Selen – Guitar

Ola Dønnem – Drumms

Christian Alexander Espeseth – Bass