Nekromantheon Unleash „The Visions of Trismegistos“ In Its Entirety!

Nekromantheon unleash their highly anticipated and critically acclaimed full-length „The Visions of Trismegistos“ today! You can finally listen to this Thrash masterpiece in its entirety here: https://orcd.co/visionsalbum

Scream Magazine (NO) defined the album as „pure perfection“, while Black Metal Salvation (DE) stated that it is „possibly the best and purest Thrash Metal album of the last ten years“. Met with raving reviews from both the media and the audience, Nekromantheon’s – „The Visions of Trismegistos“ is out now via Indie Recordings (worldwide) and HellsHeadbangers (USA). Order the album here: https://shop.indierecordings.no/collections/nekromantheon

As the band states: „Visions of Trismegistos have now been released onto the Earths! Follow the links and you shall find!



„Teach me the Word

The Key to attain

End of this life

And enter my esoteric eternal domain“

—

The Visions of Trismegistos is a long-awaited metal assault, bringing forth the spirit of old metal once again. Recorded in Chaka Khan Studio and various locations around Oslo by the members of Nekromantheon themselves, using mostly old, analog equipment to get that warm, genuine sound. Visions of Trismegistos feels like a lost opus from the glory days of the 80’s, when Thrash, Death and Black metal was merged into one unholy trinity. Yet, it is a fresh and vital testament of a band at the height of their abilities, that stand out amongst their peers.

With The Visions of Trismegistos, Nekromantheon resurrect the ways of the ancient with their fresh take on old school extreme metal!