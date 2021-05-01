Halcyon Days’ Striking New Single “Awakening”

Norway’s Halcyon Days are back, in-your-face, bringing forth an incredibly fresh metalcore sound! Their brand new single “Awakening” is out now, and you can listen to it here: https://orcd.co/awakeninghalcyondays

With aggressive metalcore riffs, punchy breakdowns and an overall melodic hardcore vibe, Halcyon Days remind of the very best days that bands like Architects and While She Sleeps had in their early years, while delivering a stellar production. “Awakening” is a track of pure joy and will fascinate you with its spectacular melodies, modern synthesizer sounds and a great vocals performance! As the band states: “Awakening is a high pace energetic metalcore track about being a «functioning substance abuser» – after turning to self-medicating through rough times. We finally bring back our heavier side and aggressiveness since our 2018 album “Rain Soaked Pavements & Fresh Cut Grass”. With “Awakening”, we pave the way for our new sound and of what’s to come.”

“Awakening” is the first single off the upcoming album, which will be released this Fall via Indie Recordings!

Based out of Oslo, Norway, Halcyon Days are a hard-hitting melodic metal band. Since their beginning in 2012, they have released two EP’s, and two albums. Their debut album ‚.ELEVATE‘ was frequently playlisted and recommended on Norway’s national radio, NRK P3. Two years after their debut album, they released their self-titled EP in 2016, scoring more than 350k total streams on digital platforms.

The EP was met with an amazing response worldwide, putting the band on the map outside of Norway. The band signed with Indie Recordings and released their second full-length album, with the title „Rain Soaked Pavements & Fresh Cut Grass“ June 15 2018. Metal Trenches (US) stated that the album is “one of the better metalcore releases of the year”, while PureGrainAudio (CAN) defined it as “a superb example of melodic metal/hardcore.”

The release hit 1 Million streams on Spotify and landed the band their first big shows outside of Norway at festivals like Summer Breeze Open Air, Reeperbahn Festival and High Five Summerfest. The band have been working with legendary names in Metal as Daniel Bergstrand, Fredrik Thordendal and Henrik Udd for their upcoming third full-length album due autumn 2021 via Indie Recordings.

Halcyon Days are:

Steffen Johansen – Bass

Robbe Madsen – Cleans/Vocals

Daniel Lorentsen – Vocals

Ulrik Linstad – Guitar

André Sørensen – Guitar

