Pil & Bue Release New Single “Everyone’s Just a Kid” New Album “The World Is a Rabbit Hole” coming this Fall

Pil & Bue are forceful duo from the very depths of northern Norway, who despite their minimal format sound like a full-blown band! Consisting of Gøran Johansen on drums and percussion, and one of Norway’s most unique and powerful voices, Petter Carlsen, on vocals and baritone guitar – Pil & Bue deliver an explosion of raw, hard, and melodic rock with a twist of darkness.

The duo drops their new single titled “Everyone’s Just a Kid” today, and you can listen to it here: https://orcd.co/everyonesjustakid

With subtle, but pronounced references to artists like Placebo, Deftones, Sigur Ros, Anathema and Mars Volta, Pil & Bue delivers “Hard, gloomy & joyful music…” (Metal Hammer NO) based on topics like memories, childhood aspirations, use of imagination, video games, and the intriguing online rabbit holes.

The band´s raw and melodic music quickly struck a note with Hollywood director Tommy Wirkola who included the Pil & Bue single “You Win Again” in his now cult-status movie “Dead Snow: Red vs. Dead” which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival January 2014.

Also, their single “Fire” from second album “Forget the Past, Let’s Worry About The Future” is featured on the end credits of Hollywood/Netflix blockbuster “What Happened To Monday” (2017).

In 2021 the band are returning following a three-year hiatus, with big changes in the lineup.

Singer and guitarist Petter Carlsen is joined by drummer Gøran Johansen following the departure of former drummer Aleksander Kostopoulos, for the forthcoming album; «The World Is A Rabbit Hole». The upcoming album «The World Is A Rabbit Hole» will be released this Fall via Indie Recordings.

On the theme and idea behind Everyone’s Just A Kid, the first new single from the new album, vocalist Petter Carlsen express the following:

„After becoming a father I realised that we’re all kids in a way. The song is a tribute to the joy and importance of play and the use of imagination. It’s a little feelgood, I think, and also an optimistic view on our future. We have strong belief in/for the generations to come“

PIL & BUE consist of:

Petter Carlsen

Gøran Johansen

DISCOGRAPHY:

Push Start Button, ‎2014

Forget the Past, Lets Worry about the Future, 2016