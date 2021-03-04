Norwegian Punks LÜT Release Their Sophomore Album „Mersmak“

Norwegian punks LÜT finally release their sophomore album titled “Mersmak” (Eng. Taste For More) today, Feb 12th! Listen to the album in its entirety here: https://orcd.co/mersmak. The band also drops new music video for INDIÄ today – watch it here: https://youtu.be/Yo_ENQaoIUs

Order CD & LP here: https://shop.indierecordings.no/collections/lut.

MoreCore DE gave the album a fantastic 9/10, calling the album “incomprehensibly exciting”, while Metal Hammer UK rated the album 8/10, and concluded that „with patronage from Lars Ulrich as well as a Best New Band nomination in the Norwegian Grammys, we’ll likely be hearing much more from LÜT in 2021, whether you’re down with their party vibes or not.”

The band has commented on the long-awaited release of “Mersmak”: “The album that was gonna be an easy task and our touring foundation in 2020 is finally out, one year later than originally planned. Not going to lie, it hasn’t been an easy journey with losing 50% off our band members, and then being hit by the covid situation.”, and continued: “Nevertheless, we couldn’t be more proud of the final result. We love the sound of Mersmak and cannot wait to play it live to a standing, packed audience someday. Reviews from all over are looking very promising, and hopefully this becomes a true kickstart for LÜT 2.0.”

LÜT has also commented on the planning process and behind-the-scenes of their new music video INDIÄ: “When listening to the song we knew we had to make the music video in slow motion. We also knew we needed to get Markus in good shape before touring with the Mersmak album (thoughts pre covid). Combining what we knew, we ended up making him run in the desert the entire day until we got the perfect shot, hahah. We dressed him up in an all-black leather jacket outfit to really get the sweat going. We filmed in the Mojave desert and it was probably around 35’c that day. He probably lost 10 pounds in water weight during the session.” The band has also added: “You should have seen the face of the rental car people when we delivered the car we used to film back to them… We filmed from the trunk of the car so both the black exterior and interior was completely covered in this brown/orange sand. Did not have to pay extra doe. Grateful for that. We think the final result is pretty epic and fits the song very well.”

LÜT’s debut album received praise by Metallica’s very own Lars Ulrich, a nomination for “New Band of the Year” by Norwegian Grammys, and the Norwegian Radio Award Show “P3 Gull. Singles from “Mersmak” reached national radio stations in Norway, Germany, and received massive praise from Metal Hammer UK, Kerrang!, Visions DE, among many others.

Their music is uplifting, high on energy, mosh- and dance friendly and in-your-face. Imagine the indie-pop fun of Paramore gone wild. The experimental alt-rock sound of Foals gone pop. Both mashed up with these mesmerizing post-punk vibes of Editors and the shrieking vocals of Kvelertak, accompanied by the fellow Norwegian’s incredibly raw punk rock energy. All these aspects culminate in the sound of LÜT. With «Mersmak», LÜT delivers the very best of modern alternative rock, born out of passion and infinite energy!

With their live performances full of explosive energy, showing that they won’t take any prisoners, LÜT have rocked the stages of major European festivals like Summer Breeze Open Air, Reeperbahn, Øya, and Tons Of Rock, and are ready to do Rock. Sleep. Repeat. in 2021!

LÜT are:

Marius James Platt | Ørjan Nyborg Myrland | Markus Danielsen Danjord | Sveinung Engvik | Mads Erlend Ystmark’