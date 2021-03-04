ILLT Release New Single “Blood of The Unbeliever”

Get ready for some raw and mind-blowing Extreme Metal illustrating the ugliness of this world in the upcoming sonic masterpiece! ILLT release their new single titled “Blood of the Unbeliever”, and you can listen to it here: https://orcd.co/bloodoftheunbeliever

ILLT has commented on the single: «Blood Of The Unbeliever“, the second single off „Urhat“, is about the Christianization of Europe. When the crusaders massacred their way throughout the lands, the natives were presented with two options. Either kneel before God, or kneel before the blade. This song is dedicated to those who chose the latter.»

ILLT is the alter ego of Norwegian composer and guitarist Roy Westad. It’s an uncompromising sandbox and a culmination of decades of passion and love for extreme metal as an art form. His debut album features session musicians from Megadeth, Soilwork, Chrome Division and Nile. The album was mixed by Kurt Ballou @ Godcity and mastered by Grammy-winning engineer Alan Douches.

Vocals: Speed Strid

Guitars & Bass: ILLT

Drums: Dirk Verbeuren

Music & Lyrics by ILLT

Mixed by Kurt Ballou @ Godcity

Mastered by Alan Douches @ West West Side Music