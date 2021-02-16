Norwegian Black Metallers Nordjevel Release New Single „Fenriir“

Norwegian Black Metallers Nordjevel release their new single and EP title-track “Fenriir” today! You can listen to it here: https://orcd.co/nordjevel. “Fenriir” is the first single off their upcoming EP “Fenriir”, due May 7th. Pre-order the EP here: https://shop.indierecordings.no/collections/nordjevel

The band has commented on the single: “From the dark past when myths roamed the Earth, gods were born and beasts spawned. Nordjevel has been lurking in the shadows when the greatest god of all manifested… We present to you; Fenriir!”

The five-track EP, takes its name from „Fenriir“, the monstrous wolf of Norse Mythology. „Fenriir“ is not, however, a concept recording, as NORDJEVEL are quick to point out:

„Fenriir“ is an EP that shows all sides of NORDJEVEL, from the very beginning, right up to where we are now. We had a few extra tracks which we decided early on in the recording process didn`t fit our upcoming album, so we decided to include two tracks, the title track „Fenriir“, along with „Rovdyr“, and make them exclusively available for this EP.

o make the release more special, we also decided to record “ Gnawing The Bones“ which is one of the new songs that will be on the upcoming album. We also wanted to include a live track, so we mixed and mastered a version of “ Det Ror Og Ror“ which was recorded live at Brutal Assault in 2019 by Hugo Alvarstein.

And of course we couldn’t miss the opportunity to record a cover of „Fallen Angel“ by the mighty POSSESSED. It is our tribute to them as the pioneers they are for our music, and also to honour them after we had the pleasure of touring with them last year.

NORDJEVEL’s lineup on „Fenriir“ includes Doedsadmiral on Vocals, Destructhor and Valla on Guitars, Dzepticunt on Bass and Dominator on Drums. Vocals, bass and guitars were recorded at Velvet Recording, Spydeberg, Norway, by Nordjevel and Christer Krogh, whilst drums recorded at Studio LV5 in Sundsvall, Sweden.

With Artwork and layout by Doedsadmiral and long-time collaborator Khaos Diktator Design, „Fenriir“ will be available in CD, Digital and Vinyl formats. Track listing for „Fenriir“ is as follows:

Fenriir Gnawing The Bones Rovdyr Fallen Angel (Possessed Cover) Det Ror og Ror (Live At Brutal Assault 2019)

The official video for the track „The Fevered Lands“ from NORDJEVEL’s 2019 album „Necrogenesis“ can be seen at https://youtu.be/gGfUbFnKz5Y

Credits:

All music and lyrics by Nordjevel, except Fallen Angel, which was originally performed and written by Possessed. The track Fenriir is based upon the poem called Fenriir