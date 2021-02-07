Prog Rockers Maraton Release „The Meta Experience“ – WATCH!

Norwegian Prog Rockers Maraton did a stunning live stream show in the summer of 2020! After releasing the trilogy of fan-selected live videos, the band finally releases „The Meta Experience“ in its entirety!
Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/cIIYloBhnDE
Maraton’s critically acclaimed debut album „Meta“, which is now available as extended edition on all digital services as „Meta +“, including the two extra tracks „Almost Human“ and „Fringe Logic“. Listen to the album HERE.
In collaboration with Vi Er Live, Oslo Audio and Under My Wing, the brilliant prog rockers Maraton did their first ever full production live concert online. And it turned out massive! It was a vibrant live show, professionally executed leaving no fan bored. The live stream „The Meta Experience“ managed to capture Maraton’s catchy prog topped by Fredrik’s impressive vocals perfectly.
The live stream was recorded live @ Oslo Audio June 6, 2020
Fredrik Bergersen Klemp – Vocal
Simen Hundere Ruud – Guitar
Magnus Johansen – Keyboards
Frank Nordeng Røe – Drums
Ruben Aksnes – Bass
Production: Tom Roger Veslum
Lights and Visuals: Joffe Myrvold
Camera and Live Production: Harald A. Sundby / Henrik H. Andresen / Alexander R. Pabsdorff
Live Sound: Tom Roger Veslum
Audio Mix and Master: Simen Hundere Ruud
Video Post Production: Magnus Johansen
Original stream hosted by VIERLIVE
Described as “shamelessly melodic”, Maraton pushes the boundaries and mixes styles of prog, rock and pop into an utterly mesmerising sound of their own. With more than 1,5 million streams across all platforms, Maraton was Norway’s most streamed prog debut in 2018 and 2019!