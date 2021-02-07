Prog Rockers Maraton Release „The Meta Experience“ – WATCH!

Norwegian Prog Rockers Maraton did a stunning live stream show in the summer of 2020! After releasing the trilogy of fan-selected live videos, the band finally releases „The Meta Experience“ in its entirety!

Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/cIIYloBhnDE

Maraton’s critically acclaimed debut album „Meta“, which is now available as extended edition on all digital services as „Meta +“, including the two extra tracks „Almost Human“ and „Fringe Logic“. Listen to the album HERE.

In collaboration with Vi Er Live, Oslo Audio and Under My Wing, the brilliant prog rockers Maraton did their first ever full production live concert online. And it turned out massive! It was a vibrant live show, professionally executed leaving no fan bored. The live stream „The Meta Experience“ managed to capture Maraton’s catchy prog topped by Fredrik’s impressive vocals perfectly.

The live stream was recorded live @ Oslo Audio June 6, 2020

Fredrik Bergersen Klemp – Vocal

Simen Hundere Ruud – Guitar

Magnus Johansen – Keyboards

Frank Nordeng Røe – Drums

Ruben Aksnes – Bass

Production: Tom Roger Veslum

Lights and Visuals: Joffe Myrvold

Camera and Live Production: Harald A. Sundby / Henrik H. Andresen / Alexander R. Pabsdorff

Live Sound: Tom Roger Veslum

Audio Mix and Master: Simen Hundere Ruud

Video Post Production: Magnus Johansen

Original stream hosted by VIERLIVE

Described as “shamelessly melodic”, Maraton pushes the boundaries and mixes styles of prog, rock and pop into an utterly mesmerising sound of their own. With more than 1,5 million streams across all platforms, Maraton was Norway’s most streamed prog debut in 2018 and 2019!