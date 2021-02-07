Norwegian Black Metallers Nordjevel Announce New EP „Fenriir“

Taking into account the current world-wide Pandemic, and the effects it has had on the music scene, Norwegian Black Metallers NORDJEVEL have decided to postpone the release of what will be their third full-length album, but, not wanting to disappoint fans they have decided to release an EP in the meantime. As the band explains:

We have been writing material for the upcoming full-length, and are still working on it now, but, due to the ongoing pandemic situation we decided to delay its release until late 2021, in the hope of being able to play live and tour with the album.

The five-track EP, which will hit the streets via Indie Recordings on the 7th of May , takes its name from „Fenriir“, the monstrous wolf of Norse Mythology. „Fenriir“ is now available for pre-orders, and you can pre-order it here: Nordjevel – Fenriir Pre-Order

Fenriir is not, however, a concept recording, as NORDJEVEL are quick to point out:

„Fenriir“ is an EP that shows all sides of NORDJEVEL, from the very beginning, right up to where we are now. We had a few extra tracks which we decided early on in the recording process didn`t fit our upcoming album, so we decided to include two tracks, the title track „Fenriir“, along with „Rovdyr“, and make them exclusively available for this EP.

To make the release more special, we also decided to record “ Gnawing The Bones“ which is one of the new songs that will be on the upcoming album. We also wanted to include a live track, so we mixed and mastered a version of “ Det Ror Og Ror“ which was recorded live at Brutal Assault in 2019 by Hugo Alvarstein.

And of course we couldn’t miss the opportunity to record a cover of „Fallen Angel“ by the mighty POSSESSED. It is our tribute to them as the pioneers they are for our music, and also to honour them after we had the pleasure of touring with them last year.

NORDJEVEL’s lineup on „Fenriir“ includes Doedsadmiral on Vocals, Destructhor and Valla on Guitars, Dzepticunt on Bass and Dominator on Drums. Vocals, bass and guitars were recorded at Velvet Recording, Spydeberg, Norway, by Nordjevel and Christer Krogh, whilst drums recorded at Studio LV5 in Sundsvall, Sweden.

With Artwork and layout by Doedsadmiral and long-time collaborator Khaos Diktator Design, „Fenriir“ will be available in CD, Digital and Vinyl formats. Track listing for „Fenriir“ is as follows:

Fenriir Gnawing The Bones Rovdyr Fallen Angel (Possessed Cover) Det Ror og Ror (Live At Brutal Assault 2019)

The official video for the track „The Fevered Lands“ from NORDJEVEL’s 2019 album „Necrogenesis“ can be seen at https://youtu.be/gGfUbFnKz5Y

Credits:

All music and lyrics by Nordjevel, except Fallen Angel, which was originally performed and written by Possessed. The track Fenriir is based upon the poem called Fenriir.