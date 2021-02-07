Djerv Release Music Video For „(We Don’t) Hang No More“

Djerv strike again! Today, the fierce duo drops the music video for their latest single (“We Don’t) Hang No More“! Watch the music video premiere over at Consequence of Sound (US), or on YouTube! You can listen to the single here: https://orcd.co/wedonthangnomore

Consequence of Sound (US) writes: „While the song is about ending relationships, for many, the central theme and title ring especially poignant in these trying times. Many of us, and especially those in the community-oriented music world, are unable to see or hang out with friends and family. Djerv address this almost universal pain in the expressive video and lyrics for the song, which expands on the group’s idiosyncratic style of blackened alternative metal.“

The band has commented: „This song is about going different ways, and accepting that despite wanting to be together, that is not always the best choice. Although the theme of the song may be sombre, we wanted a light-hearted approach to the video. So hang in there — even if it’s not together.”

After a six-year-long hibernation, Djerv made a successful comback in 2020 with the singles “(We Don’t) Hang No More” and “Throne”. Now, the singles are available as a 7” vinyl single release! Available on red and yellow vinyl, and in limited T-Shirt bundles. Order at Indie Recordings Webshop!