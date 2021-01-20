ADDIKTIO SIGN WITH INDIE RECORDINGS NEW ALBUM TO BE ANNOUNCED FOR 2021

We’re happy to welcome the brilliant instrumental trio of Addiktio to the Indie Recordings family! Addiktio (Norway) delivers progressive and melancholic riff-heaviness. Their debut album “Verraton” saw the light of day in 2018 and received great reviews from the Norwegian press. “[…] these are top-level musicians making it impossible to give anything but a high score” was the review from Musikknyheter, while the newspaper Fædrelandsvennen wrote “Norway has a new power-trio, creating a mighty mix from rock, jazz and metal”. You can listen to their debut album here: https://orcd.co/verraton

Addiktio has commented: «We are super thrilled to sign with Indie Recordings. It is a great honour for us, and we look very much forward to releasing our music on this awesome label!”. Erlend Gjerde, the Managing Director of Indie Recordings, has stated: “We`re thrilled to welcome the super instrumentalists of Addiktio to Indie Recordings. Adding a new, blistering sound to Indie`s roster, we are excited to help them reach the wider audience they fully deserve!”

Addiktio is a result of two weeks improvisational play and musical duels in drummer Gallatin’s studio. The three guys have years of experience and are all skilled musicians. The talented trio are all active as session musicians for several Norwegian acts, where the most known internationally are Shining and Ina Wroldsen, and the most known nationally are Gabrielle, Darling West, Marit Larsen, Odd Nordstoga, Ida Maria, Lido ++. But this is much more than a one-dimensional, technical-mastermind band. Catchy parts and strong melodies inspired by the open, Nordic landscape have shaped their sound, resulting in a rock-solid debut album.

As a trio, they have found their home in the meeting point of rock, jazz, and metal. It’s ambient, massive sonic landscapes, filled with mathematical and melodic parts. A brutal, confronting guitar is backed by vintage bass and pure drum magic. It’s catchy instrumentals manage to capture any listener with its ‘in-your-face’ and chaotic expression.

Discography:

2018 – “Verraton”

2021 – New album TBA

Line-up:

Håkon Sagen – Guitars

Thomas Gallatin – Drums

Ruben Oma – Bass

Additional keyboards by Syver Storskogen