ILLT SIGNS WITH INDIE RECORDINGS FEAT. MEMBERS FROM MEGADETH, SOILWORK, CHROME DIVISION AND NILE

We at Indie Recordings are extremely proud to present ILLT! Get ready for some raw and mind-blowing Extreme Metal illustrating the ugliness of this world in the upcoming sonic masterpiece made by the talented Roy Westad.

ILLT is the alter ego of Norwegian composer and guitarist Roy Westad. It’s an uncompromising sandbox and a culmination of decades of passion and love for extreme metal as an art form. His debut album features session musicians from Megadeth, Soilwork, Chrome Division and Nile. The album was mixed by Kurt Ballou @ Godcity and mastered by Grammy-winning engineer Alan Douches.

Check out the trailer HERE!

«I’m stoked and honored to be joining Indie Recordings’ roster and look forward to carrying out ILLTs long term plans alongside a local team of dedicated professionals. For me as a solo act, it’s crucial to have access to creative individuals with a fresh pair of ears and eyes, who understand my art and vision, and thus provide the vital knowledge and optimal strategy for hitting my target audience.» – ILLT

The first single off the upcoming debut album will be out in Jan 2021 via Indie Recordings.