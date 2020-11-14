SWEDISH METAL BAND VAK RELEASE NEW SINGLE “HOW LOW” FEAT. ANJA BIGRELL

Listen to the single here: https://orcd.co/howlow or here: https://youtu.be/9Q6LNyT9DQc.

Well-produced, doom-groovy, stoner/sludge Swedish metal band VAK were highly praised for their previous album “Loud Wind”. And now, a new album is on the horizon. But while we wait for the new full length, VAK has teamed up with the Swedish singer Anja Bigrell for a brilliant cover of José Gonzálezʼ acoustic indie-pop track “How Low”. VAK’s version is delightfully heavy, atmospheric, and hypnotic. As the band states: “We all really love José Gonzálezʼ music and thought that especially ʼHow Lowʼ has a rock vibe which we wanted to explore. We also like the political aspects of the lyrics. This was the last recording with our former guitarist Ivan Rey. Meanwhile, we are making progress in the recording of our new upcoming album, which is composed around a lyrical theme: the city of Stockholm.”

On their last album „Loud Wind“ from 2019, UK Magazine Zero Tolerance wrote that it was “one of 2019’s contenders for best stoner metal album! […] It’s one thing to pack an album full of crushing riffs, memorable hooks and passionate performances, but VAK truly evoke a unified togetherness that beams throughout”, while Metal Temple (UK) gave it a 9/10, stating that „VAK is its own unique breed, one that has hints of the past but is focused solely on the future.“ Praised for their ability to incorporate more than just one style and genre in their music, drawing inspiration from a great variety of bands and artists, VAK’s unexpected cover and the upcoming album is something to look forward to!

“How Low” featuring Anja Bigrell out on October 8 via Indie Recordings.

Band Members:

Tobias Alpadie – Guitars

Anders Bartonek – Drums

Patrik Engström – Guitars

Jesper Skarin – Bass, Vocals

Robin Skarin – Keyboards