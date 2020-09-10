Fight The Fight to release their sophomore album „Deliverance“ on Sep 18th

Norwegian high-octane metallers FIGHT THE FIGHT are set to make a bold statement of intent with their sophomore album Deliverance.

Set for release on 18th September via Metal Blade Records (North America) and Indie Recordings (worldwide ex. NA), “Deliverance” has the stompy power of Slipknot’s heaviest songs, the grooviest elements of Lamb Of God, a cray approach like Devin Townsend, and an overall smashing, but catchy sound comparable to Rammstein. All ten songs have quirky individuality, making FIGHT THE FIGHT one of the freshest and most innovative metal bands today.

You can listen to their already released singles here: Triggerfinger | Pacemaker | Dying | Ritual

Their career launched with debut single ‘Perfect Combination’ on 18th November, 2016 which has reached 1.450.000+ streams on Spotify and it was featured as Week’s Tidal Rising. The energetic foursome have played at all the major festivals in Norway, and received massive praise for their exceptional live performances, including from Metal Hammer UK. The band was given chances to hit European stages and support bands like Avenged Sevenfold, Ministry, Kvelertak, Hatebreed, Devin Townsend Project, and August Burns Red, but also festivals like Reeperbahn Festival, Summer Breeze and Wacken Open Air.

This firely band are ready to FIGHT THE FIGHT in 2020 with this stunning new record!