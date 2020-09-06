FIGHT THE FIGHT RELEASE LYRIC VIDEO FOR THEIR DIRTY, PUNCHY & GROOVY “RITUAL”!

Norwegian high-octane metallers Fight The Fight release a lyric video for their latest single titled “Ritual”! Watch the lyric video HERE, or listen to the single here: https://orcd.co/ritual! “Ritual” is the fourth single is off their highly-anticipated new studio album “Deliverance”, to be released on September 18th via Metal Blade Records (NA) and Indie Recordings (ww ex.NA)!

This heavy-metal anthem comes in like a horde of elephants with its stomping beats. The “Ritual” Fight The Fight are celebrating is a fast and dynamic one, which smashes directly in your face. Punchy like Rammstein, aggressive as Slipknot and catchy as Parkway Drive – this song captivates you with it’s straight, heavy and ‘easy-to-follow’ approach. Fight The Fight deliver another fresh heavy-metal ballad, which lives through its energetic pace and natural flow. Furthermore, these Norwegians are no band that takes themselves too seriously. As they state on “Ritual”:

“We present to you “Ritual” – a straight-up rock/metal song that will make your balls and tits swing!”

See you headbanging to “Ritual” in the pit!

FIGHT THE FIGHT are:

Lars Vegas | Amok | Lord | HM |