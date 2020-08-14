NAVIAN out with their debut EP „Reset“ today!

The instrumental trio Navian drop their impressive debut EP “Reset” today – listen to it here: https://orcd.co/navianreset!

The band has been described as the Norwegian version of Animals As Leaders, and are inspired by bands like Plini, Intervals, and Polyphia. Navian build their music on technical melodies, interesting rhythms, big soundscapes, and groovy hooks! RockNews (CH) described Navian’s music as ‘special and challenging in so many ways’, while ManofMuchMetal (US) writes that their debut EP “skips along with a freshness and a bounce that is entirely infectious…”

Navian like to get nerdy in the studio and are one of the very few instrumental bands that experience singalong from the audience on concerts. The five tracks of their debut EP “Reset” were put together in just a month! The band was booked to a festival with no actual material ready – and the creative trio worked hard and aced the challenge, resulting in such good feedback that they went straight to the studio to record the EP.

The guys met while taking a bachelor’s degree in contemporary music and were all working as session musicians. It is safe to say that the trio have an above average interest in music theory and history, production, instruments, and gear. Navian stated out as a musical playground, a place where the members could challenge themselves and write the music they most wanted to play. “Practicing on something really hard, something that feels like we’re never going to master, and to spend numerous hours to finally achieve it. That feeling of pure joy is indescribable. It’s something we all love. It could perhaps be compared to sports, and how the sense of achievement hits you when you make the most crucial score of the game.”

Now, after having finished these tracks, played at the Norwegian show case festival by:Larm in 2020 (where the audience “sang” along to the track “Multiplayer”) and signed a record deal with Indie Recordings, Navian have gathered 5 tracks in new release of “Reset” that is out today! And already, the next release is in motion: “We are already working on our debut album and can’t wait to show it to the world! It will be out in the beginning of 2021.”

“Reset” is a catchy and creative playful EP, showing a trio of solid talent in the very beginning of their career. The EP is out now via Indie Recordings!

Order the EP here: https://shop.indierecordings.no/collections/navian

Band Members:

Martin Stenstad Selen – Guitar

Ola Dønnem – Drumms

Christian Alexander Espeseth – Bass