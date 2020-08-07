Fixation release their debut EP „Global Suicide“

FIXATION is a new hard rock band from Norway at the very beginning of their breakthrough! The band is out with their impressive debut EP titled “Global Suicide”!

Listen to “Global Suicide” in its entirety now here: https://orcd.co/globalsuicide

Beat Blogger (DE) are convinced that Fixation are destined for great things, with the statement that “Fixation could – and should – become BIG”, while Hardfoce (FR) wrote that with the band’s “innate sense of writing, instrumental and vocal mastery, while still being so still, we can only be impatient to see what happens next.”

The EP consists of four massive, hard-hitting rock songs crossing over to metalcore. With their socially critical lyrics, heavy riffs, big melodic synths, and great talent, Fixation are set to make a big name for themselves! Heavy soundscapes, catchy melodies, and impressive vocals hit hard on Fixations’ debut EP, where every track is an instant hit. Many hours of hard work and perfectionism lie behind this EP as it was important for the band to create a basis that they could continue building around. To guarantee a massive sound, Jason Livermore (Rise Against, Carnival Kids, etc.) mixed and mastered the record, ensuring that “Global Suicide” would be a veritable punch to the gut.

Band Members:

Jonas Hansen – Vocals

Martin Gravdal – Bass

Martin Stenstad Selen – Guitar

Mats Klevar Holm – Drumms

Tobias Østerdal – Guitar