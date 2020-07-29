Norwegian Hard-Rockers Fixation Sign With Indie Recordings

Fixation is a new hard rock band from Norway at the very beginning of their breakthrough, and we are very excited to welcome them to the Indie Recordings family! The band is set to release their first, impressive EP later this summer, and you can get the taste of it with their first EP single “Neurosis” HERE!

The EP consists of four massive, hard-hitting rock songs crossing over to metalcore, and the mixture of heavy guitars and massive synths shows inspiration from bands like Bring Me The Horizon, Nothing But Thieves and Architects. With their socially critical lyrics, heavy riffs, big melodic synths, and great talent, Fixation are set to make a big name for themselves!

Erlend Gjerde, Head of Indie Recordings, comments:

«We are excited to welcome Fixation to Indie Recordings, a group of super-talented youngsters that add a new and exciting flavor to the Indie-team. We were instantly impressed by their self-produced EP and feel confident these guys are headed for something special. We cannot wait to start the journey with you!”

Fixation states:

„We are proud to announce that we have signed with Indie Recordings! We are really looking forward to working alongside them on our upcoming releases and we can’t wait to show you what we’ll create together!“

Band Members:

Jonas Hansen – Vocals

Martin Gravdal – Bass

Martin Stenstad Selen – Guitar

Mats Klevar Holm – Drumms

Tobias Østerdal – Guitar

