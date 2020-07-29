Fixation To Release Debut EP „Global Suicide“ on Aug 7

FIXATION is a new hard rock band from Norway at the very beginning of their breakthrough! The band is set to release their first, impressive EP titled “Global Suicide” on August 7! Listen to already released singles here: Neurosis | Survive | Bloodline

(FFO: Bring Me The Horizon, Nothing But Thieves, Architects)

The EP consists of four massive, hard-hitting rock songs crossing over to metalcore. With their socially critical lyrics, heavy riffs, big melodic synths, and great talent, Fixation are set to make a big name for themselves! Heavy soundscapes, catchy melodies, and impressive vocals hit hard on Fixations’ debut EP, where every track is an instant hit. Many hours of hard work and perfectionism lie behind this EP as it was important for the band to create a basis that they could continue building around. To guarantee a massive sound, Jason Livermore (Rise Against, Carnival Kids, etc.) mixed and mastered the record, ensuring that “Global Suicide” would be a veritable punch to the gut.

The band has been featured on the cover of Spotify’s NEW BLOOD playlist, and on the NEW CORE playlist.

Band Members:

Jonas Hansen – Vocals

Martin Gravdal – Bass

Martin Stenstad Selen – Guitar

Mats Klevar Holm – Drumms

Tobias Østerdal – Guitar

