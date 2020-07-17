Spanish Metallers Thyrant Release New Album „Katabasis“ Today

Spanish metallers Thyrant are finally out with their sophomore album „Katabasis”! Described as „a crushing progressive death from the Iberian Peninsula“ by SentinelDaily (AUS), Katabasis is an 8-track killer album you can finally listen in its entirety here: https://orcd.co/katabasis

Katabasis” (Greek for ‘descend’) reflects the feeling of being lost and then found – There is a warm feeling of relief, stability, and composure, that comes after descending the dark, conceptual path of this 8-song album. It’s an album full of honesty, self-discovery, and relief.

“THIS is Thyrant!”

Born out of nothing – only riffs and a musical idea were the foundation of what was to become Thyrant. The story of Thyrant is one of enduring friendships, lucky coincidences, and being in the right place at the right time, Southern Spain in 2015.

The band’s newest album “Katabasis” was born out of a very similar situation as the band was itself. “There was just a blank piece of paper, an empty wall”, when Thyrant went into the rehearsal room after releasing “What We Left Behind”. Due to the departure of their original vocalist, a change was inevitable. Soon they found a new singer in Ocram, who had the idea to do a concept record. A record that tells a story of someone going through difficult moments and conquering them. A situation which was also reflected by the band’s personal experiences over the last few years.

The album came together while Ocram intertwined lyrical ideas with interludes that enhanced the flow of the record. The band worked as if they were painting on a canvas, reaching for the limits of certain musical styles, but also without limiting themselves within the creative process. “Katabasis” is the turning point for Thyrant, who now walk a different path. As the lyrics of Face the Thyrant say, “There’s a path to seek the brighter light, reckless to feel, naked of heart and soul.”

