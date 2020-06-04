Prog Rockers MARATON: Live META experience on June 6th!

Maraton will perform their first ever full production live concert online.

Bringing the full META experience straight to your living room!

Saturday 6th of June 20:00 CET

Oslo 20:00

Amsterdam 20:00

London 19:00

Helsinki 21:00

New York 02:00 PM

Los Angeles 11:00 AM

Mexico City 01:00 PM

Santiago 02:00 PM

São Paulo 03:00 PM

Perth 02:00 AM (June 7)

Melbourne 04:00 AM (June 7)

Tokyo 03:00 AM (June 7)

Described as “shamelessly melodic” Maraton pushes the boundaries and mixes styles of prog, rock and pop into an utterly mesmerising sound of their own. With more than 1,5 million streams across all platforms, Maraton is Norway’s most streamed prog debut band in 2018 and 2019. Maraton is the only Norwegian act to perform at Roskilde Festival with only 1 single previously released!

The band has shared the stage with Enslaved, Mando Diao, Circus Maximus and just returned home after a solid European tour with Leprous early this year.

„Maraton is highly praised for their fantastic and energetic live performances with claims that “Bergersen’s high falsetto delivery is downright astounding” (Everything Is Noise) and that “it is the voice that triggers goosebumps in places where you didn’t even know they could appear”

MARATON are:

Frank Røe | Fredrik Bergersen Klemp | Vegard Liverød | Jon Vegard Næss | Magnus Johansen

