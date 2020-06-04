4. Juni 2020

Prog Rockers MARATON: Live META experience on June 6th!

Maraton will perform their first ever full production live concert online.

Bringing the full META experience straight to your living room!

Saturday 6th of June 20:00 CET

Oslo               20:00
Amsterdam   20:00
London          19:00
Helsinki         21:00
New York      02:00 PM
Los Angeles  11:00 AM
Mexico City   01:00 PM
Santiago        02:00 PM
São Paulo      03:00 PM
Perth              02:00 AM (June 7)
Melbourne    04:00 AM (June 7)
Tokyo             03:00 AM (June 7)

Described as “shamelessly melodic” Maraton pushes the boundaries and mixes styles of prog, rock and pop into an utterly mesmerising sound of their own. With more than 1,5 million streams across all platforms, Maraton is Norway’s most streamed prog debut band in 2018 and 2019. Maraton is the only Norwegian act to perform at Roskilde Festival with only 1 single previously released!

The band has shared the stage with Enslaved, Mando Diao, Circus Maximus and just returned home after a solid European tour with Leprous early this year.

„Maraton is highly  praised for their fantastic and energetic live performances with claims that “Bergersen’s high falsetto delivery is downright astounding” (Everything Is Noise) and that “it is the voice that triggers goosebumps in places where you didn’t even know they could appear”

Heavymetal.no

 

MARATON are:

Frank Røe | Fredrik Bergersen Klemp | Vegard Liverød | Jon Vegard Næss | Magnus Johansen

Watch Maraton’s latest music video Almost Human HERE.

