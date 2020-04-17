AZUSA RELEASE THEIR ALBUM “LOOP OF YESTERDAYS” TODAY

Supergroup Azusa (ex. TDEP, Extol, Sea + Air) are out with their highly anticipated, sophomore album „Loop of Yesterdays“! Listen to the album in its entirety here https://orcd.co/loopofyesterdays

“Loop Of Yesterdays” finds the band with more to say but less to prove, achieving a more aerodynamic and accessible approach to their intricate sense of song-writing and inherently technical style. With this record, Azusa definitely reached new heights – Metal Hammer UK suggested that “if they continue to evolve at this pace, their reach could be stratospheric”. „Loop of Yesterdays“ reached „Top 5 Albums of the Month“ at Spark Mag (CZ), while Everything Is Noise stated that the record “impresses in literally every manner“. Metal Noise called the album “dark, avant-garde, off kilter and even disturbing in places (…), it beggars belief“, while Distorted Sound Mag deemed it as „an intelligent, unique experience that continues to set the band apart from their peers.” Bassist Liam Wilson commented: “Heavy Yoke was the initial impact, Loop Of Yesterdays is the aftermath.“

Band Members:

Liam Wilson – Bass guitar

Eleni Zafiriadou – Vocals

Christer Espevoll – All guitars

David Husvik – Drums, keys and bgv.

Order link: http://bit.ly/2u2ZYju

Azusa – “Loop of Yesterdays” will be released via Indie Recordings ww (ex.NA) and Solid State Records (North America).