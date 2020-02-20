Norwegian Rockers Lüt Drop New Single “Mersmak” And Sign With Indie Recordings

We are very excited to welcome Noway’s best hidden underground gem LÜT to Indie Recording’s roster! Today, the band releases their brand new single titled “Mersmak”, the title-track off their new album to be released later this year! Listen to the single here: https://lut.lnk.to/MERSMAK

“Mersmak” (Taste for more) is a tasty mix out of dancey indie rock, driving guitars, pushing drums, spacey synthesizers, a crazy attitude and a refrain you won’t get out of your mind after listening to it for the first time. Add some more power, catchiness, a fuzzy guitar solo and some acoustic guitars to the song and “Mersmak” is perfectly done after only three and a half minutes! Enjoy!

Ørjan Nyborg Myrland, the guitarist of LÜT, comments on the upcoming album and signing with Indie Recordings:

“We are very pleased with the new line-up. During this writing process, we’ve worked closer as a group than before, something we feel is working very well for us. We’re proud to present “Mersmak” as our first single and hope that the people like what they hear.” Ørjan continues: “For a long time, we’ve always been sure of one thing; having a record label having at our backs is the crucial next step. Given Indie’s passion for LÜT, we’re 100% confident we’re working with the right people!» – LÜT

Head of Indie Recordings, Erlend Gjerde, states: „We are thrilled to welcome the amazing LÜT to Indie Recordings. Having been fans since their humble beginnings, we cannot wait to help spread the contagious feel-good music these youngsters bring to the scene.“

LÜT are:

Marius James Platt | Ørjan Nyborg Myrland | Markus Danielsen Danjord | Sveinung Engvik | Mads Erlend Ystmark