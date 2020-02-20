NORWEGIAN PROG-ROCKERS MARATON TO SUPPORT LEPROUS ON THEIR “PITFALLS” EU TOUR 2020

PA year after releasing their highly anticipated debut album ”Meta”, Maraton will be able to bring their energetic songs to European stages. Dynamic synthesizers, technical patterns and catchy clean vocals dominate the sound of “Meta”. All these elements culminate in a very uplifting, modern and experimental style. Listen to a song like “Mosaic”, and you’ll have it stuck in your head for ever. When Leprous is melancholic prog on shrooms, Maraton will be their enthusiastic equivalent on ecstasy. So this tour is going to be a match made in heaven. In fact, every Leprous fan will love the music of Maraton as well.
08/02 – 🇩🇪 Dortmund, Junkyard
09/02 – 🇫🇷 Strasbourg, La Laiterie
10/02 – 🇫🇷 Grenoble, l’hyliade
11/02 – 🇨🇭 Fribourg, Fri-Son
12/02 – 🇦🇹 Graz, Explosiv
13/02 – 🇹🇷 Istanbul, Zorlu Turkcell Stage
14/02 – 🇮🇱 Tel Aviv, Havanna
15/02 – 🇬🇷 Athens, Fuzz Club
17/02 – 🇷🇴 Bucharest, Quantic
18/02 – 🇷🇴 Cluj-Napoca, /Form Space
19/02 – 🇭🇺 Budapest, Durer Kert
20/02 – 🇵🇱 Krakow, Kwadrat
21/02 – 🇵🇱 Warsaw, Progresja
22/02 – 🇵🇱 Gdansk, B90
24/02 – 🇳🇱 Nijmegen, Doornroosje
25/02 – 🇫🇷 Savigny, l’empreinte
26/02 – 🇫🇷 Toulouse, Le Rex
28/02 – 🇵🇹 Porto, Hard Club
01/03- 🇵🇹 Lisbon, Lisboa Ao Vivo
Tickets will be available shortly!
Listen to Maraton’s latest single “Almost Human” here: https://orcd.co/maratonalmosthuman
or watch the video on YouTube.
Maraton’s debut album “META” available here: http://bit.ly/2K2I4Th
MARATON are:
Frank Røe | Fredrik Bergersen Klemp | Vegard Liverød
Jon Vegard Næss | Magnus Johansen