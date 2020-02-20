NORWEGIAN PROG-ROCKERS MARATON TO SUPPORT LEPROUS ON THEIR “PITFALLS” EU TOUR 2020

PA year after releasing their highly anticipated debut album ”Meta”, Maraton will be able to bring their energetic songs to European stages. Dynamic synthesizers, technical patterns and catchy clean vocals dominate the sound of “Meta”. All these elements culminate in a very uplifting, modern and experimental style. Listen to a song like “Mosaic”, and you’ll have it stuck in your head for ever. When Leprous is melancholic prog on shrooms, Maraton will be their enthusiastic equivalent on ecstasy. So this tour is going to be a match made in heaven. In fact, every Leprous fan will love the music of Maraton as well.

***

‪08/02 – 🇩🇪 Dortmund, Junkyard

‪09/02 – 🇫🇷 Strasbourg, La Laiterie

‪10/02 – 🇫🇷 Grenoble, l’hyliade

‪11/02 – 🇨🇭 Fribourg, Fri-Son

‪12/02 – 🇦🇹 Graz, Explosiv

‪13/02 – 🇹🇷 Istanbul, Zorlu Turkcell Stage

‪14/02 – 🇮🇱 Tel Aviv, Havanna

‪15/02 – 🇬🇷 Athens, Fuzz Club

‪17/02 – 🇷🇴 Bucharest, Quantic

‪18/02 – 🇷🇴 Cluj-Napoca, /Form Space

‪19/02 – 🇭🇺 Budapest, Durer Kert

‪20/02 – 🇵🇱 Krakow, Kwadrat

‪21/02 – 🇵🇱 Warsaw, Progresja

‪22/02 – 🇵🇱 Gdansk, B90

‪24/02 – 🇳🇱 Nijmegen, Doornroosje

‪25/02 – 🇫🇷 Savigny, l’empreinte

‪26/02 – 🇫🇷 Toulouse, Le Rex

‪28/02 – 🇵🇹 Porto, Hard Club

‪01/03- 🇵🇹 Lisbon, Lisboa Ao Vivo

Tickets will be available shortly!

Listen to Maraton’s latest single “Almost Human” here: https://orcd.co/maratonalmosthuman

or watch the video on YouTube.

Maraton’s debut album “META” available here: http://bit.ly/2K2I4Th

MARATON are:

Frank Røe | Fredrik Bergersen Klemp | Vegard Liverød

Jon Vegard Næss | Magnus Johansen