AZUSA RELEASE NEW VIDEO FOR “MONUMENT”

Supergroup Azusa are out with the video for their newly released single “Monument”. “Monument” starts raw and powerful in a mid-paced tempo, which gives the riffs of Azusa enough time to create a very strong and powerful vibe. Azusa’s dreamy aspects ,with Eleni’s angelic voice, and the gritty thrash-sound are intertwined within the riff-focused chorus. “Monument” is a heavy, wistful and melancholic song, full of thrust. It keeps uncompromisingly unique, and dynamic through a guitar solo, as well as a short clean section.. “Loop Of Yesterdays” will be released on April 10th.

Video directed and filmed by Troll Toftenes worksbytroll.no

Listen to the single here: https://orcd.co/azusamonument

The band states on the single:

“Monument is a mid-tempo headbanger about false idols, hypocrisy and the shortcomings of faith systems as a one-size-fits-all-recipe for the “correct” ways of living.”