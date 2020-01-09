Oberst to release debut album „Paradise“ on Jan 17th, 2020

The Oslo-based hardcore/metal act Oberst blends their many influences seamlessly into a unique sound, be it hardcore, post metal, progressive metal and rock. Their huge, warm and atmospheric riffs meet hectic, catchy elements driven by intense and at times manic vocals. The band will release their debut album titled “Paradise” on January 17th, 2020.

Listen to previously released singles: A Stranger Place Pt.II | Vagabonds | Goddess | Parting |

Band members Tarjei (vocals/guitar) and Dennis (guitar) have been nominated for „Best New Guitarists 2019“ at Music Radar – link here: http://bit.ly/2XQ7Yzu

Originally formed around the mutual interest in music rather than any particular genre, the band later found common ground in bands like Mastodon, Baroness, Converge and Cult of Luna. However, influences that are unique to each of the members has become just as defining, ranging from classic rock and jazz to modern pop.

The release of their self-titled debut EP was met with critical acclaim and praised as «some of the best metal produced in Norway for a long time» (HISSIG). The singles from the EP got played and recommended on national radio and featured on the acclaimed Norwegian tv series «Unge Lovende». The band has since played numerous shows with bands such as Tempel, Ondt Blod, Attan and Halcyon Days