NORWEGIAN HARDCORE BAND OBERST SIGNS WITH INDIE RECORDINGS!

Little advice from my side the Video is not good for people with epiletic problems or with a neurological disease !!

The Oslo-based hardcore/metal act Oberst blends their many influences seamlessly into a unique sound, be it hardcore, post metal, progressive metal and rock. Their huge, warm and atmospheric riffs meet hectic, catchy elements driven by intense and at times manic vocals.

Originally formed around the mutual interest in music rather than any particular genre, the band later found common ground in bands like Mastodon, Baroness, Converge and Cult of Luna. However, influences that are unique to each of the members has become just as defining, ranging from classic rock and jazz to modern pop.

The release of their self-titled debut EP was met with critical acclaim and praised as «some of the best metal produced in Norway for a long time» (HISSIG). The singles from the EP got played and recommended on national radio and featured on the acclaimed Norwegian tv series «Unge Lovende». The band has since played numerous shows with bands such as Tempel, Ondt Blod, Attan and Halcyon Days.

After working on their upcoming debut album for about three years and producing it themselves, the band has been signed to Indie Recordings for a worldwide release. Guitarist Dennis Estensen comments: «The process of making this album took a lot of effort and a long time for us. I feel we really took a giant leap from our debut EP in terms of songwriting and production. We’re really proud to finally release it to the world, and even more proud to get this out with Indie Recording behind the release. I feel this record is going to sound fresh and exiting for a lot of people, not just for the typical rock & metal-fan».

The band has also commented their new single “A Stranger Place pt.2” – the first single off the upcoming debut album:

“The song is about driving head on in to dangerous and uncharted territory, knowing, and almost rejoicing in the fact that it ultimately will take a toll on you. The title refers to the song «A Stranger Place», from our first EP, wich is basically about the exact same thing. The title also flirts a little with the very elaborate song titles of older progressive rock songs

The music video for A Stranger Place pt. 2 is just a crazy, weird, fast paced and a little humorous assault on the senses. The visual expression matches the lyrical theme of the song, wich is about uncharted, weird and dangerous places to explore. The music video definitely takes place in a weird space. Directed by Gøran Karlsvik”

Band members:

Tarjei Kristoffersen – Vocals/Guitar | Dennis Estensen – Guitar | Joakim Karlsen – Bass | Johan Fredrik Bolli – Drums