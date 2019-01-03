AZUSA’S “Heavy Yoke” Full Album Stream Available Now

Members of The Dillinger Escape Plan, Extol and Sea + Air joined their creative forces as Azusa and will sonically shock you with o

ne of most experimental and mesmerizing releases of November 16.11. 2018

The band is currently premiering their debut album “Heavy Yoke” via NPR Music (USA):

NPR Music: First Listen – Azusa – “Heavy Yoke”

A carnival of contrast, Azusa make captivating music with unconventional nerve.

Uniting the complementary skills of its members, Azusa’s sound is a thrash-fusion tour de force. Can you imagine Kate Bush fronting Slayer; Death collaborating with Annette Peacock? These allegedly incongruent influences dissolve seamlessly in an alluring sonic alchemy.

Uncompromisingly experimental, Azusa’s curated approach showcases each member’s unique strengths as a reaction to previous endeavors, more so than an extension of them.

Reflecting on life’s existential mysteries, Azusa’s lyrics seek to explore cognitive dissonances at the crossroads of upbringing, mysticism, belief and betrayal. Defying expectations by embracing contradiction, Azusa finds strength in vulnerability, harmony in dissonance and melody in discord.