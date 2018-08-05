The Cruel Intentions Release New Single & Music Video“Jawbreaker“

The bold quartet The Cruel Intentions keeps on pushing the boundaries with their unique, modern glam rock sound! Today, the band releases their new single and music video „Jawbreaker“! The second single off their upcoming debut „No Sign Of Relief“, is a ridiculously catchy, 3-minute ride of pure rock’n’roll attitude and power, and definitely one of the album’s highlights!

The band’s vocalist, Lizzy DeVine, has commented:

„Sometimes when your pen hits the paper while writing a song you start to realize you’re actually having an inner monologue with your 20-something year old self. ‚Jawbreaker‘ is the outcome of that. Whether it’s a finger pointing or a mental high five to myself I’m not sure! But good times are always good times“, and continued about the video: „Sometimes a cool location, a bunch of long haired rock n rollers and a hungover guy being chased by a crazy dude with a hammer is all you need to make a rock video! So we did and added some red smoke for flair.“