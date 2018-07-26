Atena’s New Single & Music Video „Death Is All I Think About“ Out Now

ATENA, the band of ’sheer energy, uniqueness and passion‘ are out with their new single & music video „Death Is All I Think About“ ! With their new single, the band takes off where they left with their third studio album „Possessed“, touching on themes of depression and fear of the unknown. However, this time Atena dives even deeper, reflecting on themes of metal illness and suicide. „Death Is All I Think About“ is a melodically expressive rollercoaster that both sonically and lyrically illustrates the deepest abyss our souls might find themselves into.

Atena on tour:

Aug 17 – Summer Breeze Festival, DE

Sep 29 – Dr.Feelgood, Halden, NO

Oct 1 – Cafe Na Pul Cesty, Prague, CZ

Oct 3 – Alte Malzerei, Regensburg, DE

Oct 4 – Artklub, Trnava, SK

Oct 5 – Sala, Peklo, SK

Oct 6 – Klub 77, Banska Bistrica, SK

Oct 7 – DK Luksus, Wroclaw, PL

Oct 8 – Klub Studentscki – Scszecin, PL

Oct 10 – Rockeriet, Moss, NO

Oct 13, Hard Rock Cafe, Oslo, NO