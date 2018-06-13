Adimiron Releases New Video ‚Zero Sum Game

One of the most promising European progressive metallers, Adimiron, released their critically acclaimed album titled „Et Liber Eris“ in November last year. The band is now following up with a new music video for the track „Zero-Sum Game“, taken from this dreamy masterpiece. The video has been directed by the band’s fantastic drumming-bass duo, Federico Maragoni and Cecilia Neppo. Check it out!

The band has commented: „This music video simply shows what happens when you lock us for a full afternoon, in the rehearsal room, with a camera. We just wanted to have fun while shooting this, it just came natural and without any kind of expectations. For full disclosure the smoke you see is not generated by a smoke machine, but by actual people, us ;).”