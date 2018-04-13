Carpathian Forest Premieres „Likeim“

April 12, 2018 – Oslo, Norway – After more than a decade of silence, the brutal creators of black – Carpathian Forest – is stripping your petty existence down to nothingness. Your skin, your flesh and your bones will decompose once hit by their necrotic black metal axe! Carpathian Forest will premiere their new single, “Likeim” (corpse stench) today at 14 CEST. The track appears on the band’s forthcoming EP, “Likeim”, to be released today, April 13 via Indie Recordings.

Nattefrost commented on the essence of the track “Likeim”:

„Existentialism, suicide. To jump in the waterfalls of Rjukan, Telemark.”

Carpathian Forest rises up from under the pile of flesh and raises their necrotic bone axe of black metal yet again – this time after a 10-year hiatus – they release an EP consisting of two tracks. One of which is a cover track of Turbonegro (All My Friends are Dead) and an original track titled Likeim (corpse stench). Two brutal and brutally honest songs that truly represent what is and has always been one of the worlds most necro black metal bands. Infused with black thrash and old school black metal, the two tracks spear the very core of your 90’s black metal nostalgia. Carpathian Forest is the groovy mid-tempo black metal, with the chillingly nihilistic and in your face vocals that sticks to your membrane.

Carpathian Forest – „Likeim“ EP out April 13