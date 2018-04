After more than a decade of high anticipation, CARPATHIAN FOREST is releasing a new 7″ EP, titled „LIKEIM“, on April 13! This iconic release is featuring the song „Likeim“, the first single off their upcoming album, and a cover of Turbonegro’s epic track „All My Friends are Dead“. „LIKEIM“ is Carpathian Forest’s first new sound since the legendary „Fuck you All“ in 2005.

The band is now in studio working on their full-lenght, „LIKSKUE – Dødens Arkitekur“.