One of the most promising European progressive metallers Adimiron released their critically acclaimed album titled ‚Et Liber Eris‘ in November last year. The band now follows up with an exceptional drum playthrough of the track ‚As Long As It Takes‘ , taken from this dreamy masterpiece. Mindblow yourself with intense progressive metal drumming by the Italian drummer Federico Maragoni.

If you like odd time signatures, you must see this!