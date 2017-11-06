The Erkonauts – „I Shall Forgive“ coming November 10th

Formed in 2014 and labeled as the prog version of Motörhead, this eccentric foursome are playing a high octane style of their very own, striving to pack kick-ass modern power, execution and production with subtle vintage tones. After touring worldwide between 2014 and 2016 (with shows in USA, Europe, Asia and Russia), the band released their first album on Kaotoxin Records in 2016, a trip a top a giant rubber trampoline of funky-metal basslines, huge metal riffs, crusty punk vocals and serious prog, and has been hailed as one of the revelation of 2016.

After relentlessly touring and playing all over the world again, The Erkonauts entered Downtone Studio with Drop from Samael as a producer again to work on their sophomore album.

„I Shall Forgive“ writing was extremely focused and intense; there was no „maybe“, no „perhaps“, and everything was thought over and over again. The recording was also grueling, and pushed everyone beyond the limits physically and mentally.