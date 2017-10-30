New Adimiron Album coming 3 November

You enjoy Bands like Opeth, Tool or Mastadon? This could be a musical Goal for your Ears !!

With already several critically acclaimed albums, Italy-based ADIMIRON has been able to become in a short time, one of the most promising acts in the European metal scene, constantly promoting their own name through Europe, North America and Russia supporting dozens of bands in several international tours.

ADIMIRON incite this atmosphere on their new full-length album, Et Liber Eris, totally designed in analogue mode.