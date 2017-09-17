Katla neuer Song von Islands Atmospheric Rock/Metal-Duo vorab im Stream

Das isländische Duo KATLA, bestehend aus Schlagzeuger Guðmundur Óli Pálmason (ex-Sólstafir) und Sänger/Multi-Instrumentalist Einar Thorberg Guðmundsson (Fortíð, Potentiam) streamen “Nátthagi”, den zweiten Song aus ihrem Debüt “Móðurástin”, das erneut das emotionale Ausmaß ihrer musikalischen Kunst verdeutlicht:

Der Song, der wie ein hoffnungsvolles Versprechen an die Wiederbelebung der Natur klingt, fühlte sich auch für die beiden Musiker wie eine willkommene frische Brise während ihres Schreibprozesses an und sollte auch auf die Fans eine positive Wirkung haben, wie Einar erklärt:

“Nátthagi is very sincerely, a positive song. That’s not something that happens for me every day when I sit down and start working on music. I asked Gummi if he could write some uplifting lyrics to the song as well. He wrote about light and the hope that a new day can bring, about the sun being reborn in spring and how it brings new life to this frozen island here in the far north. It fits the song perfectly in my opinion and it’s a nice change for me personally from all the gloom I’ve been putting out through the years. Musically it could easily be part II of our song Kaldidalur, but has the opposite message, mood and feeling. I think Nátthagi is something you should put on if you are, or want to be feeling energetic and productive. It is definitely the brightest season of our album.”

“Móðurástin” erscheint am 27. Oktober über Prophecy Productions

und kann hier vorbestellt werden: http://de.prophecy.de/artists/katla/