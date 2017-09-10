Extol mastermind with new project: Fleshkiller – „Awaken“ out on September 15

Extol Sänger Peter Espevoll hat eine neue Spielwiese namens Fleshkiller das Debüt „Awaken“ erscheint am Freitag dem 15 September.

Extol mastermind with new project: Fleshkiller will release their debut album „Awaken“ on September 15!

“Fleshkiller invents the concept of „elegant slaughter“. Between deepest darkness and blinding light, „Awaken“ has got it all. This one’s gonna be hard to top!”

„A breath of fresh air. „Awaken“ is certainly one of the best modern Death Metal offerings I’ve came across in recent years.“

„…it’s probably one of the best Norwegian death metal albums ever made and another monumnental addition to our country’s proud extreme metal history.“

– Arctic Metal

„A new monument is born. Dynamic, explosive riff, Fleshkiller is the Great Bludgeoning.“

– Loïc Cormery / Metal Obs

„Ole Børud is back at it again! The Extol mastermind and his fellow bandmates have delivered an incredible debut record packed with unique riffs and killer songwriting. If you’re a fan of Extol’s classic albums this record will definitely bring you back to the glory days!“

– David Davidson / Revocation

„It is, rhythmically and melodically, such a breath of fresh air – and exactly what I’ve missed from Extol over the years, except it brings a harsher, more pissed-off technical edge that appeals more to my inner death metal side. Oh and there are riffs for years, as well!“

– Mark Holcomb / Periphery

“Impressive by Fleshkiller, layer upon layer of musical treats; heaviness, brutality, technicality – and the trademark Extol drive! Standing ovation!”

– Yngve Moum Jacobsen / Heavymetal.no

„With ‚Awaken‘ Fleshkiller unleash their rage, showing brutal power and sophisticated tech. Ole Børud, at his highest, fights with Death (the genre in person) and gets rid of it, breaking the rules and taking the listener to his world made of cutting melodies and granitic riffs. This album is probably goin‘ to claim this year throne of prog death metal.“

– Steve Giorgianni / Metal Hammer Italia

“Fleshkiller will be releasing its debut album Awaken on September 15 and there’s a high chance it’s going to rule.”

– Metal Injection